Ooh !!!! Ahh !!!



Arrived on the National Mall a little after 8 . The Smithsonian Metro Station has 2 exits but you could only exit for the 12th Street and Independence Avenue one so a little walk to the mall. Just follow the crowds... LOL Since I ended up so close to one of security entrances I decided what the heck and in I went, BIG MISTAKE ..... It really put me to close. I was like a chicken with her head cut off deciding on where to set up. I walked around passed the monument to the other side to see if I could make my way to the WWII and see the reflecting pool. Nope you were caged in with no exit that way. If I stayed on this side no view of both fireworks and monument or anything that would scream these are DC fireworks so all the way back I went. At this point time was running out so I had to pick a spot quickly.

Me: OMG they are so low and that tree ... 😩 Les just deal with it, there was no way to move over. You get what you get. Not the pic in my head but I do like ALL the lite up cellphones.

On a side note,ALWAYS double check that you've zipped your camera bag, don't ask me why but thankfully nothing seems to be broke. I'll just never learn.🙃