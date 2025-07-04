Previous
Ooh !!!! Ahh !!! by lesip
Ooh !!!! Ahh !!!


Arrived on the National Mall a little after 8 . The Smithsonian Metro Station has 2 exits but you could only exit for the 12th Street and Independence Avenue one so a little walk to the mall. Just follow the crowds... LOL Since I ended up so close to one of security entrances I decided what the heck and in I went, BIG MISTAKE ..... It really put me to close. I was like a chicken with her head cut off deciding on where to set up. I walked around passed the monument to the other side to see if I could make my way to the WWII and see the reflecting pool. Nope you were caged in with no exit that way. If I stayed on this side no view of both fireworks and monument or anything that would scream these are DC fireworks so all the way back I went. At this point time was running out so I had to pick a spot quickly.
Me: OMG they are so low and that tree ... 😩 Les just deal with it, there was no way to move over. You get what you get. Not the pic in my head but I do like ALL the lite up cellphones.
On a side note,ALWAYS double check that you've zipped your camera bag, don't ask me why but thankfully nothing seems to be broke. I'll just never learn.🙃
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Dorothy ace
Fabulous! You did a superb job.
I lived nearby for years but never went in for the 4th. Usually the fireworks at Antietam Battlefield and Harpers Ferry.
July 6th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
I think you got a fantastic shot! Where in MD do you live? I’m in Olney in MoCo.
July 6th, 2025  
Leslie ace
@marylandgirl58 I'm in Damascus so we are real close to each other ... small world
July 6th, 2025  
