21 / 365
Hello 68
WHAT? How did I end up here ? Are you positive? Well, that's just peachy !!! LOL Birthdays can be fun but the numbers are getting utterly ridiculous at this point !!! Oh, well here I go for another trip around the sun.
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
beach
,
birthday
,
stars
,
selfie
,
milkyway
Diane
ace
Happy Birthday, Leslie! I love this image and your comments. Where does the time go? Seems like yesterday I was still in school....
July 26th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great composition and capture. Know what you mean, but you just got to keep on going.
July 26th, 2025
