High In The Dunes by lesip
22 / 365

High In The Dunes

The majestic wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore embody the spirit of freedom, roaming untamed and unbridled. They wander as they please, occasionally raiding picnic baskets, so securing them is crucial. Despite clear guidelines, some visitors overlook the rules, underestimating the power of nature. Let's preserve their wild essence, ensuring they roam freely for generations. Hope to see you next time my friend.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Corinne C ace
Stunning shot!
July 27th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV! perfection in subject , composition, clarity, and color! Stunning results Leslie
July 27th, 2025  
