High In The Dunes

The majestic wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore embody the spirit of freedom, roaming untamed and unbridled. They wander as they please, occasionally raiding picnic baskets, so securing them is crucial. Despite clear guidelines, some visitors overlook the rules, underestimating the power of nature. Let's preserve their wild essence, ensuring they roam freely for generations. Hope to see you next time my friend.

The majestic wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore embody the spirit of freedom, roaming untamed and unbridled. They wander as they please, occasionally raiding picnic baskets, so securing them is crucial. Despite clear guidelines, some visitors overlook the rules, underestimating the power of nature. Let's preserve their wild essence, ensuring they roam freely for generations. Hope to see you next time my friend.