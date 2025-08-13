Previous
Lefties Unite by lesip
23 / 365

Lefties Unite

With only 13 percent of the population being left handed, we're basically superheroes. We're forced to navigate a world designed for righties, so cheers to us for not totally losing our minds.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Leslie

