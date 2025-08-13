Sign up
23 / 365
Lefties Unite
With only 13 percent of the population being left handed, we're basically superheroes. We're forced to navigate a world designed for righties, so cheers to us for not totally losing our minds.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4943
photos
149
followers
74
following
Tags
selfie
,
faceless selfie
,
leftyday
