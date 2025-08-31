Do You Like My Rack?

Why are deer antlers fuzzy? They are fuzzy during their growth phase due to a layer of soft tissue called velvet. This velvet is rich in blood vessels and nerves, providing nutrients and oxygen to the developing antlers. The velvet helps in the growth of the antlers, which can grow several inches a day. As the antlers mature, the velvet eventually dries up and sheds, revealing the hard bone underneath. I believe this guys antlers are starting to dry up.



Goodbye August and I'll see you in September ... another month has flown by...