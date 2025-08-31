Previous
Do You Like My Rack? by lesip
Do You Like My Rack?

Why are deer antlers fuzzy? They are fuzzy during their growth phase due to a layer of soft tissue called velvet. This velvet is rich in blood vessels and nerves, providing nutrients and oxygen to the developing antlers. The velvet helps in the growth of the antlers, which can grow several inches a day. As the antlers mature, the velvet eventually dries up and sheds, revealing the hard bone underneath. I believe this guys antlers are starting to dry up.

Goodbye August and I'll see you in September ... another month has flown by...
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Leslie

Diane ace
A great shot of this beautiful deer. Thanks for the info.
August 31st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful capture
August 31st, 2025  
