Previous
28 / 365
Leaf Peeping
Found this wonderful leaf on our morning walk. He tagged along home with me and with a little imagination and goggly eyes he's now a leafy little friend.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Album
Views
2
Year 14
Year 14
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th September 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Public
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
leaf
fall
eye see you
