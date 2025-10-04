Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
34 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Don't judge me, Dino was a strike-ing partner at the Bowling Alley. So many people gathered around to watch that you'd think I was a celebrity. It's like they've never seen a skeleton knock down pins before.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
9% complete

katy ace
YOu spend so much time setting up your fabulous scenes I imagine the people at the bowling alley were quite entertained with the process! Excellent resulte Lesllie
October 6th, 2025  
