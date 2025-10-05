Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
Sea Glass, glass cutters and a glue gun, what could possibly go hilariously wrong? Ribs did a bang-up job making his snowman and thankfully had no skin in the game, hot glue fingers, ouch!
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Leslie

