A Skeleton A Day 2025

Skellie totally killed it at the Powerlifting Senior Olympics today - and I'm not being figurative, because, you know, he's actually dead. He grabbed the gold in his age group, which was pretty much the participation trophy, but hey, a win's a win, and that medal is literally to die for.

I walked into the Powerlifting Senior Olympics happening in the weight room on my way to play pickleball at the Rec Center, I couldn’t help but ask if Skellie could join the party. The Recreation Supervisor gave me a thumbs-up, so I dashed back out to the car to get him - and she even asked for his photo, because let's face it, Skellie's a total rockstar.