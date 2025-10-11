Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
41 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Skellie totally killed it at the Powerlifting Senior Olympics today - and I'm not being figurative, because, you know, he's actually dead. He grabbed the gold in his age group, which was pretty much the participation trophy, but hey, a win's a win, and that medal is literally to die for.
I walked into the Powerlifting Senior Olympics happening in the weight room on my way to play pickleball at the Rec Center, I couldn’t help but ask if Skellie could join the party. The Recreation Supervisor gave me a thumbs-up, so I dashed back out to the car to get him - and she even asked for his photo, because let's face it, Skellie's a total rockstar.
Leslie

Rick ace
Way to go Skellie. Great shot.
October 12th, 2025  
