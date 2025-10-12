Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
42 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Vasanthi got stuck with the new guy Skellie at pickleball and it's a real grave situation - she's trying to teach him the rules, but skeletons are a little rickety when it comes to following them, and now she's dying to get out of this pickle!


Had a little help with this photo. There's actually another player helping Skellie stand but I took her out with photoshop. Had a third player stand by me and throw the pickleball to Vasanthi (everyone calls her V). Tried a couple times to catch the pickleball in the frame when she hit it back. Success ....
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
This is super! A group effort.
October 13th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Looks like someone is killing it!
October 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Love all the puns! Excellently presented here, Leslie! Especially with the timing of the ball
October 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Super!
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact