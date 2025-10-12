A Skeleton A Day 2025

Vasanthi got stuck with the new guy Skellie at pickleball and it's a real grave situation - she's trying to teach him the rules, but skeletons are a little rickety when it comes to following them, and now she's dying to get out of this pickle!





Had a little help with this photo. There's actually another player helping Skellie stand but I took her out with photoshop. Had a third player stand by me and throw the pickleball to Vasanthi (everyone calls her V). Tried a couple times to catch the pickleball in the frame when she hit it back. Success ....