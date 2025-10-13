Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
43 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Oh no, Skellie just became a pickleball injury statistic. I warned him to wear safety glasses, but did he listen? A banger hit smacked him right in the eye, sending him flying. Pickleball is clearly not for the faint of heart.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
12% complete

