A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
52 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Ain't we so lucky Scooby Boo to see the sunrise every morning ? If you say so Steve, some of these mornings are getting bone-chillingly bad and I won't mention the rainy ones that are just dying to ruin everything.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
14% complete

Rick ace
Wow, an amazing sunrise. Hope they enjoyed it a whole lot.
October 23rd, 2025  
