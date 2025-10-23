Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
A Skeleton A Day 2025

$HIT !!!!! Who's the monster that committed the ultimate sin of leaving an empty toilet paper roll? Seriously that's just wrong.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Rick ace
Hahhhh!!! Great arrangement and capture.
October 24th, 2025  
