54 / 365
A Skeleton A Day 2025
I hope this was a good idea letting Skellie loose on the chick car. He claims he's a regular Dr. Frankenstein but it's been ages since he last messed with cars.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4974
photos
147
followers
72
following
1
Year 14
NIKON Z6_3
24th October 2025 1:34pm
Tags
skeleton
car
tools
halloween2025
