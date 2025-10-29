Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
59 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Building this puzzle would be a hoot if I didn't have a crazy tight deadline of two days. Time totally flew by without warning. I suppose putting it off until next October isn't exactly an option, right? You know me too well, Skellie.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

