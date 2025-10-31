Previous
A Skeleton A Day 2025 by lesip
61 / 365

A Skeleton A Day 2025

Nobody puts Skellie to a box, but Leslie is attempting to do so, which is utterly absurd. Happy Halloween to everyone from me and my extremely mischievous skeletons. Farewell October.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Maggiemae ace
Where do you find these sets of bones?? Fun to see what you have created!
November 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Oh so much Fun!
November 1st, 2025  
April ace
Love your creativeness and storytelling! Great month.
November 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my you have lots of skeletons!
November 1st, 2025  
