Let The Birthday Year Begin by lesip
1 / 365

Let The Birthday Year Begin

Let The Birthday Year Begin
or should we say, Happy Quarter Millennium? Two hundred and fifty years of ups and downs, and we're still standing, mostly triumphant. The American journey, full of moments we'd like to forget and some we'd like to brag about, shows just how resilient we can be when we put our minds to it. We've got the power to make the next chapter even more epic. I wonder what the founding fathers would say about the wild ride we've had and the even wilder future we've got coming. God Bless America.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact