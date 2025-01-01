Let The Birthday Year Begin

or should we say, Happy Quarter Millennium? Two hundred and fifty years of ups and downs, and we're still standing, mostly triumphant. The American journey, full of moments we'd like to forget and some we'd like to brag about, shows just how resilient we can be when we put our minds to it. We've got the power to make the next chapter even more epic. I wonder what the founding fathers would say about the wild ride we've had and the even wilder future we've got coming. God Bless America.