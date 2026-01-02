Late To The Party….

Every year I buy the number year glasses and this year I almost didn't. I hadn't run into a cardboard display while out this year because I really haven't been anywhere but the grocery store or Costco. Hello Amazon ...LOL Well, on New Years Eve I thought "Do I really want to be missing 2025 glasses from my collection"?Darn my collection addiction!!!! Opened my laptop to check online Walmart nope, target nada. Where was the Party Store when I needed it? They all closed this past summer . As an after thought I tried CVS. It showed 12 in stock and is right in town. Out the door I went. Walked into CVS and was greeted by an employee who said I haven't seen any but we went to look around the store. We ran into another employee stocking who said she hadn't seen any NYE stuff which was odd since they had always gotten some in. I told her the website said they had 12 in stock. She offered to go look in the backroom and look if I would wait. Yes, please ..... Low and behold out she came with a long cardboard box labeled NYE . She said cross your fingers, this might be it, it was buried in the back. Hurrays, my quest was a success and I had my 2026 glasses. Love when you find that diamond in the ruff employee that goes the extra mile. They're a rare breed now a days. I needed a picture to go with my story so here you go.