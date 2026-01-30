Previous
Sunrise In A Frozen Bubble by lesip
Sunrise In A Frozen Bubble

Harnessing the bracing 7-degree morning air and a splash more dawn dishwashing soap, after days of trying I finally had some success making a sunrise-filled frozen bubble, proving stubbornness trumps frostbite every time. Brrrrr….
30th January 2026

Leslie

@lesip
Photo Details

