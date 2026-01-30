Sign up
3 / 365
Sunrise In A Frozen Bubble
Harnessing the bracing 7-degree morning air and a splash more dawn dishwashing soap, after days of trying I finally had some success making a sunrise-filled frozen bubble, proving stubbornness trumps frostbite every time. Brrrrr….
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Album
Year 15
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
30th January 2026 7:12am
Tags
sunrise
,
frozen bubble
