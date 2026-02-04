Previous
The Stalker by lesip
5 / 365

The Stalker

I see you squirrel ...... and they saw him and climbed up the tree.

The couple of inches of sleet on top of the 7 inches of snow is still like concrete with our arctic temps. It's been a week with no melting in sight.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Jennifer
Gorgeous shot
February 4th, 2026  
Islandgirl
Oh what a great shot, this fox was really concentrating!
February 4th, 2026  
katy
FAB! Amazing capture of this guy as he stalks the squirrel. I’m sorry about your temperatures, but I’m glad you at least have power.
February 4th, 2026  
Corinne C
Magical capture
February 4th, 2026  
Lynne
Great capture. I would love to get a shot like this.
February 4th, 2026  
