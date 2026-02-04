Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
The Stalker
I see you squirrel ...... and they saw him and climbed up the tree.
The couple of inches of sleet on top of the 7 inches of snow is still like concrete with our arctic temps. It's been a week with no melting in sight.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
5
5
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4988
photos
144
followers
71
following
1
2
3
4
5
60
61
62
63
2
3
4
5
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Year 15
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
4th February 2026 12:46pm
snow
backyard
fox
Jennifer
ace
Gorgeous shot
February 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Oh what a great shot, this fox was really concentrating!
February 4th, 2026
katy
ace
FAB! Amazing capture of this guy as he stalks the squirrel. I’m sorry about your temperatures, but I’m glad you at least have power.
February 4th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Magical capture
February 4th, 2026
Lynne
Great capture. I would love to get a shot like this.
February 4th, 2026
