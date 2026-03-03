Sign up
Raining Rainbows
With a mist, fog and total cloud cover this morning full moon eclipse was a total bust. I did stumble upon this amazing parking lot oil eclipse as I headed into pickleball.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Year 15
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2026 9:44am
Tags
colors
rainbow
asphalt
oil
sneakers
Louise & Ken
That's quite a spectacular find!
March 4th, 2026
