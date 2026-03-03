Previous
Raining Rainbows by lesip
Raining Rainbows


With a mist, fog and total cloud cover this morning full moon eclipse was a total bust. I did stumble upon this amazing parking lot oil eclipse as I headed into pickleball.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Leslie

Louise & Ken ace
That's quite a spectacular find!
March 4th, 2026  
