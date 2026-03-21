Previous
Shall We Dance by lesip
7 / 365

Shall We Dance

Saucer Magnolias at the Smithsonian Castle. The Castle closed March 2023 for renovations and is expected to open sometime this year for the America250 celebration but will close again for further renovations. The gardens have stayed open.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact