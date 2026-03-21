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7 / 365
Shall We Dance
Saucer Magnolias at the Smithsonian Castle. The Castle closed March 2023 for renovations and is expected to open sometime this year for the America250 celebration but will close again for further renovations. The gardens have stayed open.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
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Album
Year 15
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
21st March 2026 12:25pm
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