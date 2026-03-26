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The Forest by lesip
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The Forest

These are some of the older trees surrounding the Tidal Basin, and their trunks exhibit a great deal of character. Their life expectancy is 40 to 50 years; however, the National Park Service provides exceptional care, suggesting that these trees are likely older. The original trees would now be approximately 100 years old, and it is possible that some of these trees are derived from their cuttings.
Where did all the people go, you ask? Advances in Lightroom (photo editing) have made it remarkably easy to remove people with just the push of a button, causing them to disappear. Perhaps I should have left one or two... nah.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
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