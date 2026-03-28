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9 / 365
Let's Go Fly A Kite
Holy Cherry Blossoms did they ever show up. The turnout was ridiculously huge. Sunny, windy and temps in the low 50's, pretty much perfect. Walked a whopping 13,000 steps.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
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Photo Details
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Album
Year 15
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
28th March 2026 12:54pm
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