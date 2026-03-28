Previous
Next
Let's Go Fly A Kite by lesip
9 / 365

Let's Go Fly A Kite

Holy Cherry Blossoms did they ever show up. The turnout was ridiculously huge. Sunny, windy and temps in the low 50's, pretty much perfect. Walked a whopping 13,000 steps.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact