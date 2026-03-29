No Kings

Full Bloom around the Tidal Basin and the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival weren't the only draw to DC Saturday. A nationwide No Kings event was also happening. We didn't see the actual march but lots and lots of people carried their signs around after the march. At the far end of the National Mall closest to the Capitol they had a stage and speakers with the event still going on.

As we left the kite festival at the other end of the National Mall I asked Bob "Want to walk to Union Station to catch the metro"? Bob said sure and as we got to the No Kings gathering Bob said " This is why you wanted to walk to Union Station" . I'm not going to lie ... Yep, if we had hopped on the Smithsonian Metro I would have missed this photo opportunity.