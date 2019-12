The Clean Up

Bob and I took a ride to Harpers Ferry,West Virginia today.Yesterday morning just before 4am a freight train derailed. I missed the money shot with the railcars hanging off the bridge and two in the water. Thankfully no one was hurt. There is a scenic walking path right beside the tracks that was destroyed. I believe it is part of the Appalachian Trail so hopefully it will be rebuilt. I have walked it numerous times.