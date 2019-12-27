Sign up
We Start Young
While walking around Historic Frederick I noticed this cute sign. I'm sure it's a church daycare but I loved the name they choose.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
church
,
sign
,
school
