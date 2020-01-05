Previous
Happy National Bird Day by lesip
5 / 365

Happy National Bird Day

When you glance out the window, run for the camera and creep back. Two snaps and he was off. Someone seems to have captured Mr. Hawk because he has been banded and released. Looks like he eats well.
Leslie

lesip
Leslie
Maggiemae ace
Oh well done! Got your camera organised for a quick shot!
January 5th, 2020  
Simply Amanda
Nice!! I've been seeing TONS of hawks lately. Must be the season!
January 5th, 2020  
