Happy National Bird Day
When you glance out the window, run for the camera and creep back. Two snaps and he was off. Someone seems to have captured Mr. Hawk because he has been banded and released. Looks like he eats well.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3450
photos
200
followers
100
following
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th January 2020 12:03pm
Tags
hawk
Maggiemae
ace
Oh well done! Got your camera organised for a quick shot!
January 5th, 2020
Simply Amanda
Nice!! I've been seeing TONS of hawks lately. Must be the season!
January 5th, 2020
