25 / 365
I Love A Parade
Went downtown and watched the Chinese New Year Parade in Chinatown. The Arch is always pretty impressive as you step off the metro subway station.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3470
photos
201
followers
96
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
26th January 2020 3:47pm
Tags
dc
,
parade
,
chinatown
,
newyears
