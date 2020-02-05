Sign up
33 / 365
Take Me To Your Leader
Sure let the tweets begin.... LOL
We visited the Neon Museum in Las Vegas today and Tim Burton has pieces scattered throughout the neon graveyard for an exhibit he's holding there right now. These two were probably the biggest.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3478
photos
200
followers
96
following
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th February 2020 4:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Tags
signs
,
aliens
,
graveyard
,
tim burton
