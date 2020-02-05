Previous
Next
Take Me To Your Leader by lesip
33 / 365

Take Me To Your Leader

Sure let the tweets begin.... LOL

We visited the Neon Museum in Las Vegas today and Tim Burton has pieces scattered throughout the neon graveyard for an exhibit he's holding there right now. These two were probably the biggest.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise