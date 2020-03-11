Sign up
51 / 365
The Spread Continues ......
It's now official the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a worldwide pandemic. Large gathering are being canceled left and right and sanitizing is happening everywhere.
A pandemic is declared when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3496
photos
191
followers
96
following
4
1
1
Year 9
NIKON D750
11th March 2020 5:01pm
Tags
pandemic
Louise & Ken
ace
Quite perfectly presented and stated! We're all in this together!
March 11th, 2020
