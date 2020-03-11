Previous
The Spread Continues ...... by lesip
51 / 365

The Spread Continues ......

It's now official the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a worldwide pandemic. Large gathering are being canceled left and right and sanitizing is happening everywhere.

A pandemic is declared when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations.
11th March 2020

Leslie

Louise & Ken
Quite perfectly presented and stated! We're all in this together!
March 11th, 2020  
