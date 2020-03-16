Sign up
Previous
Next
55 / 365
Straight and Narrow
When you're walking from the Tidal Basin and see people walking in the reflecting pool and think "I know I shouldn't but" ...... I'm standing in the middle of the reflecting pool
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
0
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3500
photos
191
followers
96
following
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
13th March 2020 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dc
,
lincoln memorial
,
reflecting pool
