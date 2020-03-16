Previous
Straight and Narrow by lesip
55 / 365

Straight and Narrow

When you're walking from the Tidal Basin and see people walking in the reflecting pool and think "I know I shouldn't but" ...... I'm standing in the middle of the reflecting pool
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

@lesip
