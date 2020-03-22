Petal Power

OMGoodness Guess Where I Went?

wait, wait I'm in my backyard.... LOL I put a 12mm extension tube on my 105 macro lens.



The DC cherry trees around the Tidal Basin reached full bloom Friday. I practically live there this time of year but sadly not this year. Metro is supposed to be for emergency and essential workers only. They closed the two stations closes to the Tidal Basin and asked you not to use metro to see the Cherry Blossoms. I personally thought they would close the Tidal Basin area and it was a big mistake that they didn't. The crowds started to show up Friday so they closed all the parking around the basin which didn't work since they just got bigger Saturday. Last night they decided to close all the roads surrounding the Tidal Basin. Not sure how the crowds were today, haven't seen the news but I did hear D.C. was pleading for the National Park Service to close the area. I know all this from pictures, news video's and the Bloom Cam that was set up this year so you could see it without going. The pull to go was strong but I listened and stayed home. Thankfully it's suppose to rain tomorrow which should help with the crowds if they don't close the area.



The eastern shore beaches had so many people visiting over the weekend they have now closed the beaches in Maryland and Delaware. It's sad that people will just not listen unless they are forced.



Well this got long ...sorry .... please take care and help flatten the curve if you are involved in this worldwide pandemic.