Petal Power

OMGoodness Guess Where I Went?
wait, wait I'm in my backyard.... LOL I put a 12mm extension tube on my 105 macro lens.
The DC cherry trees around the Tidal Basin reached full bloom Friday. I practically live there this time of year but sadly not this year. Metro is supposed to be for emergency and essential workers only. They closed the two stations closes to the Tidal Basin and asked you not to use metro to see the Cherry Blossoms. I personally thought they would close the Tidal Basin area and it was a big mistake that they didn't. The crowds started to show up Friday so they closed all the parking around the basin which didn't work since they just got bigger Saturday. Last night they decided to close all the roads surrounding the Tidal Basin. Not sure how the crowds were today, haven't seen the news but I did hear D.C. was pleading for the National Park Service to close the area. I know all this from pictures, news video's and the Bloom Cam that was set up this year so you could see it without going. The pull to go was strong but I listened and stayed home. Thankfully it's suppose to rain tomorrow which should help with the crowds if they don't close the area.
The eastern shore beaches had so many people visiting over the weekend they have now closed the beaches in Maryland and Delaware. It's sad that people will just not listen unless they are forced.
Well this got long ...sorry .... please take care and help flatten the curve if you are involved in this worldwide pandemic.
wanting to go the the bird sanctuary which is never that crowded.
But if someone is coming from the opposite direction on the trail it could prove difficult to keep one's distance. Your narrative was not too long at all. I love hearing about how people are coping and what it's like in different communities. Otherwise, it wouldn't be difficult. While my wife and daughters were cleaning drawers, cabinets and closets, I was organizing the garage and gardening. Because tomorrow they pick up the trash, including the yard clippings. Got a project done today that I've wanted done for years. Sometimes, it's simpler, if not easier, to do things yourself rather than to try explaining them to the gardener, or whomever he happens to send that day.
As to the public at large, things sound pretty much the same around here. The mayor of LA closed all the beaches and their parking lots, as well as many of the parks, because people insisted on visiting them and ignoring social distancing. It makes you wonder what they're thinking or who they are listening to.