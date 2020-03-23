Previous
OH CRAP by lesip
OH CRAP

Things are getting serious folks. Bones braved coming out of his box because he thought everyone needed a laugh in these trying times.



23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Leslie

Elyse Klemchuk
Bones! You and your photographer gave me a much-needed laugh!
March 23rd, 2020  
Mallory ace
Brilliant! :) ha! Thanks for the laugh.
March 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
We can always rely on bones giving us a good laugh 🤣
March 23rd, 2020  
essiesue
Oh, Bones, you just can't keep a good man down!! fav
March 23rd, 2020  
MalH3
Brilliant, thanks for the laugh
March 23rd, 2020  
