62 / 365
OH CRAP
Things are getting serious folks. Bones braved coming out of his box because he thought everyone needed a laugh in these trying times.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
5
4
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3507
photos
192
followers
96
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
23rd March 2020 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bathroom
,
bones
Elyse Klemchuk
Bones! You and your photographer gave me a much-needed laugh!
March 23rd, 2020
Mallory
ace
Brilliant! :) ha! Thanks for the laugh.
March 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
We can always rely on bones giving us a good laugh 🤣
March 23rd, 2020
essiesue
Oh, Bones, you just can't keep a good man down!! fav
March 23rd, 2020
MalH3
Brilliant, thanks for the laugh
March 23rd, 2020
