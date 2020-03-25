Sign up
The Path Taken
The world is crazy now and it sure does help to be able to go for a walk. Getting away for all the sad and scary news on the tv. The world has been turned upside down and all you can do is wait and see.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3509
photos
192
followers
96
following
Tags
spring
,
path
,
neighborhood
