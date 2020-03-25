Previous
The Path Taken by lesip
64 / 365

The Path Taken

The world is crazy now and it sure does help to be able to go for a walk. Getting away for all the sad and scary news on the tv. The world has been turned upside down and all you can do is wait and see.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
17% complete

