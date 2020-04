Lost In A Book

While Tiny is throughly enjoying his time on the porch we both wanted to know the story behind "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" so I ordered the book . We had a wonderful time just relaxing on the porch and reading about their exciting adventure. The moral of the story is maybe going on a bear hunt isn't the best idea. Of course stuffed bears hunts are lots of fun.



Funny how something as small as a children's book would inspire a worldwide bear hunt in these trying times.