REd NoSe Day 2020

For the last six years I have gone to Walgreens and purchased red noses for my donation but this year because of Covid-19 the noses are digital. Money raised through Red Nose Day supports programs that keep children safe, healthy and educated in communities across America and around the world. You can make a donation at rednoseday.org

I have taken a picture every year so far including family and friends. This year was a little different but I stuck to the no groups larger than 10 rule. Stay safe my friends



I went out early morning and had Bob hit enter on the camera, which was on a tripod while I moved around. Came in processed in lightroom a then went to you tube and asked "how to clone yourself in photoshop elements". Came out okay but thought I could do better. First forward to late afternoon and reset up camera on tripod. Bob was on a work conference call and I wasn't sure how long he'd be so this time so I put the camera in Interval timer shooting mode with 10 seconds between shots and setting 19 shots. Much happier with my second try. I usually am if I get a second chance. It's not perfect but who is ....