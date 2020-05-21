Previous
REd NoSe Day 2020 by lesip
119 / 365

REd NoSe Day 2020

For the last six years I have gone to Walgreens and purchased red noses for my donation but this year because of Covid-19 the noses are digital. Money raised through Red Nose Day supports programs that keep children safe, healthy and educated in communities across America and around the world. You can make a donation at rednoseday.org
I have taken a picture every year so far including family and friends. This year was a little different but I stuck to the no groups larger than 10 rule. Stay safe my friends

I went out early morning and had Bob hit enter on the camera, which was on a tripod while I moved around. Came in processed in lightroom a then went to you tube and asked "how to clone yourself in photoshop elements". Came out okay but thought I could do better. First forward to late afternoon and reset up camera on tripod. Bob was on a work conference call and I wasn't sure how long he'd be so this time so I put the camera in Interval timer shooting mode with 10 seconds between shots and setting 19 shots. Much happier with my second try. I usually am if I get a second chance. It's not perfect but who is ....
Leslie

Tony Rogers
Haha ~ happy days and good luck ~ stay safe
May 22nd, 2020  
katy ace
Oh how l wish I could have seen you scrambling around to get this excellent image! Glad you kept the numbers down! (don't be expecting 10 packages of peeps next year for all these Leslies either!) FAV
May 22nd, 2020  
Leslie ace
@grammyn LOL I found peeps today at 80% off ... did I buy some ....of course I did .... I had only had your single package this year
May 22nd, 2020  
