Coming Attractions
The iris around my mailbox is getting ready to bloom. I finally thinned them out this past fall. Okay Bob finally thinned them for me.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3568
photos
197
followers
98
following
5
2
1
Year 9
NIKON D750
17th May 2020 1:10pm
iris
pre-bloom
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful. Like a watercolor painting.
May 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Lovely, indeed like a painting .
May 24th, 2020
