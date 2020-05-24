Sign up
122 / 365
I've Got My Eye On You
It's not easy being a duck mom.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3569
photos
197
followers
98
following
33% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th May 2020 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
sleep
katy
ace
LOL! not easy being ANY kind of mom! Cute to catch her like this!
May 25th, 2020
