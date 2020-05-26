Previous
Next
The Fisherman by lesip
123 / 365

The Fisherman

It felt so weird to finally leave the house for the beach. First stop Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
A fantastic capture -- perfectly timed! Good to have some isolated places to be able to go. I only wish the virus would take time off during this 'opening'!
May 27th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
What a fabulous capture! Wonderful to see this!
May 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, great timing in this amazing capture!
May 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise