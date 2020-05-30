Previous
Let Me Out by lesip
Let Me Out

My first time seeing a pregnant female blue crab. A female blue crab lays around 8 million eggs in a single mating session. The female crabs usually store the eggs on their bodies and release them as they hatch. That orange sponge is holding the eggs.
A quick ride out on Charlie and Sheri's pontoon boat to retrieve their crab cages yesterday. We had 16 keepers after throwing back the little ones and all the females. Lots and lots of pregnant crabs. Crabs it's what's for dinner and boy were they good.
Leslie

