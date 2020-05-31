Previous
You Go First, No You Go First by lesip
You Go First, No You Go First

These juvenile heron will soon be leaving their nest. Good luck and happy trails Larry and Moe.....

Goodbye May ...Praying June will bring healing. All these riots in the US are scaring me, like we weren't dealing with enough.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful scene, fabulous shot.
May 31st, 2020  
