141 / 365
Looking For Food In All The Wrong Places
Went out for a walk and arrived home to this. No that is NOT a deer statue... LOL
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3590
photos
202
followers
99
following
4
1
Year 9
iPhone 11 Pro
13th June 2020 6:52pm
for
,
deer
,
house
,
yard
,
it’s
,
dinner”
,
“flowers
,
what’s
Lisa Poland
ace
She looks right at home! LOL!
June 14th, 2020
