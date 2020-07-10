Ball With A View

I'm not sure where this holder originally came from but it's been in my basement for years. I started seeing pictures of similar holders and the crystal ball and thought let me try. I added the plastic suction cups to hold the ball. Wasn't sure if I could still flip the ball in photoshop elements with the suction cups and still make it look believable but I think it looks fine. (crystal balls turn what they are seeing upside down) I like this look better. The holder is stilling on the top of my 4 foot utility ladder. I hope to capture full bloom in the ball next week if I can make it back.