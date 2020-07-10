Previous
Ball With A View by lesip
Ball With A View

I'm not sure where this holder originally came from but it's been in my basement for years. I started seeing pictures of similar holders and the crystal ball and thought let me try. I added the plastic suction cups to hold the ball. Wasn't sure if I could still flip the ball in photoshop elements with the suction cups and still make it look believable but I think it looks fine. (crystal balls turn what they are seeing upside down) I like this look better. The holder is stilling on the top of my 4 foot utility ladder. I hope to capture full bloom in the ball next week if I can make it back.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Leslie

Chantelle Sheard
That's so clever. Wish I had one of those for my lens ball. Lovely shot too fav 🙂
July 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Delightful composition - bright cheerful and well focused! fav
July 11th, 2020  
katy ace
You have really outdone yourself with this one as I knew you would when it came to the sunflower shots! FAV
July 11th, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow this is brilliant. fav.
July 11th, 2020  
