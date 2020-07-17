Previous
Next
Hello Friday by lesip
170 / 365

Hello Friday

My new little sign that sits out front by my little pond. What if you treated everyone as you would like to be treated? Life would be so much nicer.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise