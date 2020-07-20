Sign up
Hello Monday
Here's to another week while we ride out the challenges of 2020. Stay on the bull and if you fall. RUN
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3622
photos
202
followers
99
following
Tags
bull
,
dust
,
cowboy
,
rodeo
