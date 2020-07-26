Sign up
178 / 365
Picinic Time
My funtastic birthday gift from Bob and Margaret. Not the squirrel , the picnic table. Oh what fun I’m going to have.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3627
photos
202
followers
99
following
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 9
Tags
squirrel
,
peanut
,
table”
,
“picnic
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful, he looks so nonchalant standing there on one leg!
July 26th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Such a cutie!
@jyokota
has a squirrel table like this!
July 26th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a fantastic image, can't wait to see the table in use.
July 26th, 2020
