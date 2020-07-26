Previous
Next
Picinic Time by lesip
178 / 365

Picinic Time

My funtastic birthday gift from Bob and Margaret. Not the squirrel , the picnic table. Oh what fun I’m going to have.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Wonderful, he looks so nonchalant standing there on one leg!
July 26th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Such a cutie! @jyokota has a squirrel table like this!
July 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a fantastic image, can't wait to see the table in use.
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise