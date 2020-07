I Like To Boggie

While sitting in my beach chair I noticed this little ghost crabs making his way across the sand. While I had hoped for a pelican fly over this little guy made my day. They usually are out at night and are popping in and out of little burrows. They are pretty shy but this guy went all the way across the beach and ended up in the dunes. It was fun watching him scurry across the sand.



Today was my oldest sons birthday . 39 how does that happen??????????