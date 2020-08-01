Are you freaking kidding me?

I was so lucky today spotting this rare bird in the sunflower field. One snap and he was gone. He's one Angry Bird ...hahahaha



I noticed my photo club was having a meet up at the sunflower fields this morning. I haven't been very active in it for quite a while, way before cov-id. Thought I'd go to say hi to the leader of the meet-up because you know I just can't pass up a sunflower field shoot. Only 4 members so easily social distanced and it was great to catch up.



HAPPY AUGUST