Are you freaking kidding me?
Are you freaking kidding me?

I was so lucky today spotting this rare bird in the sunflower field. One snap and he was gone. He's one Angry Bird ...hahahaha

I noticed my photo club was having a meet up at the sunflower fields this morning. I haven't been very active in it for quite a while, way before cov-id. Thought I'd go to say hi to the leader of the meet-up because you know I just can't pass up a sunflower field shoot. Only 4 members so easily social distanced and it was great to catch up.

HAPPY AUGUST
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Leslie

Anne ❀ ace
rare indeed! :)
sunflower outing would be great! nice details and comp in your shot
August 2nd, 2020  
