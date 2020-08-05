Sign up
188 / 365
Bath Day
What’s worse when a yard full of starling?
Adding all their babies to the mix. LOL
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
birds
,
splash
,
birdbath
Taffy
ace
Oh, this is just wonderful. Action stopped, droplets caught, motion conveyed. Great one!
August 6th, 2020
katy
ace
A perfect entry for the songtitle challenge if you tag it songtitle-65 Fabulous capture of the riot that is bath time for any youngster!
August 6th, 2020
